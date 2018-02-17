 »   »   » CONFIRMED! Amala Paul Roped In For Aadujeevitham!

Amala Paul

According to the latest reports that have come in, popular South Indian actress Amala Paul has been roped in for the movie. Reportedly, she will be seen essaying the character named Sainu, the leading lady of the movie.



Amala Paul took to Facebook to officially confirm her association with the project. She shared her excitement on being a part of this much awaited movie and also wrote a few words about the novel, the characters and the team of the movie.



Meanwhile, Amala Paul's previous Malayalam film was Achayans, which had hit the theatres in May 2017. Later, she was seen in the Tamil movies VIP 2 and Thiruttu Payale 2. Initially, she was supposed to play the role of the leading lady in the upcoming film Kayamkulam Kochunni but she had to opt out due to busy schedule.



Meanwhile, it is for the first time that Prithviraj and Amala Paul are teaming up for a movie. Both the actors are quite popular in other language film industries as well.



As mentioned above, Aadujeevitham has the backing of a big team. Apart from Ar Rahman, Resul Pookutty is also a part of the film and he will be the sound designer. KU Mohanan whose previous work was the Fahadh Faasil starrer Carbon will handle the cinematography department. Reportedly, the film will be shot in different schedules.

