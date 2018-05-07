 »   »   » AMMA Mazhavil: Mammootty, Mohanlal & Dulquer Salmaan Came Together For The First Time!

The Big Union

A Film from Mammootty-Dulquer combo and Mohanlal-Dulquer combo are in the much awaited list of all the Malayalam film audiences and AMMA Mazhavil show paved way for something much bigger. Even though not for a film, all the Big M's and the young superstar of Mollywood had offered a special surprise to the audiences in AMMA Mazhavil show.

Mohanlal & Dulquer Salmaan

AMMA Mazhavil had one such programme, featuring both these stars together. In one of the programmes, Mohanlal and Dulquer Salmaan shared the same stage. While Mohanlal appeared as a Gin, Dulquer Salmaan was seen in the role of Aladdin.

Mammootty Too Joined The Party...

Soon, the skit turned out to be a real star-studded affair, with none other than Megastar Mammootty joining the party. With this, the audiences in the stadium got to witness the three crowd-pullers of Mollywood coming together and thus entertaining the huge gathering.

The Mega Event

The other major Mollywood celebrities also chipped in with some memorable performances in the show. Apart from the big stars of Mollywood, popular Tamil actor Suriya was also present for the big function held at the Karyavattom Greenfield Stadium in Trivandrum.