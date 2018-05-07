English
AMMA Mazhavil: Mammootty, Mohanlal & Dulquer Salmaan Came Together For The First Time!

The day May 06, 2018 did witness one of the biggest ever events of the year with the who's who of the Malayalam film industry, coming together to offer a mega event in the form of the show, Amma Mazhavil, which was held at Trivandrum.

AMMA Mazhavil show offered the big chance to see their favourite Mollywood stars sharing the big dais. The event was filled with various programmes, ranging from comedy skits to dance performances, with the show spanning for over 6 hours. More importantly, they got to witness some much awaited star combos on the stage. Keep scrolling down to know more about the same...

The Big Union

A Film from Mammootty-Dulquer combo and Mohanlal-Dulquer combo are in the much awaited list of all the Malayalam film audiences and AMMA Mazhavil show paved way for something much bigger. Even though not for a film, all the Big M's and the young superstar of Mollywood had offered a special surprise to the audiences in AMMA Mazhavil show.

Mohanlal & Dulquer Salmaan

AMMA Mazhavil had one such programme, featuring both these stars together. In one of the programmes, Mohanlal and Dulquer Salmaan shared the same stage. While Mohanlal appeared as a Gin, Dulquer Salmaan was seen in the role of Aladdin.

Mammootty Too Joined The Party...

Soon, the skit turned out to be a real star-studded affair, with none other than Megastar Mammootty joining the party. With this, the audiences in the stadium got to witness the three crowd-pullers of Mollywood coming together and thus entertaining the huge gathering.

The Mega Event

The other major Mollywood celebrities also chipped in with some memorable performances in the show. Apart from the big stars of Mollywood, popular Tamil actor Suriya was also present for the big function held at the Karyavattom Greenfield Stadium in Trivandrum.

Story first published: Monday, May 7, 2018, 12:15 [IST]
X