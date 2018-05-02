 »   »   » Amma Mazhavil Rehearsal: Youngsters Take Selfies With Mohanlal!

The land of Kerala is all set to witness one of the biggest celebrity events of the recent times as the Mollywood stars aregearing up for the function Amma Mazhavil, which will be held on May 06, 2018 in Trivandrum.

Almost all the major stars of Mollywood have joined the rehearsal camp in Kochi. Mollywood's own superstar Mohanlal, who is also the Vice President of the organization, is sure to come up with some big performances for this big event. The rehearsal camp for Amma Mazhavil had begun a few days ago and some of the videos from the camp had gone viral on Facebook.

This time some of the prominent youngsters will also be making an appearance for the big event. Some of the young actors of Mollywood, who met Mohanlal during the rehearsal camp, clicked selfies with the actor and did send out the same through their official Facebook pages. Keep scrolling down to view the pictures...

Aju Varghese Well, popular actor Aju Varghese, took to Facebook, to send out a selfie that he clicked with Mohanlal. In this picture, Aju Varghese could be seen in an all-new look. Durga Krishna Actress Durga Krishna, did make her big debut in the Malayalam film industry with the movie Vimaanam, starring Prithviraj in the lead role. The young actress, took to her official Facebook page, to send out a few pictures featuring herself and Mohanlal. Kalidas Jayaram Kalidas Jayaram did make his big entry as a lead hero in Malayalam films with Poomaram. The young actor too, took to his Facebook page to send out a selfie that he had clicked with Mohanlal. If reports are to be believed, Amma Mazhavil will also have a performance by Kalidas Jayaram. Soubin Shahir Soubin Shahir is basking in the glory of the big success of his most recent release Sudani From Nigeria. The versatile actor of Mollywood has sent out a selfie with Mohanlal through his official Facebook page.