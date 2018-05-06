 »   »   » AMMA Mazhavil Show 2018: Suriya To Attend The Big Event!

Related Articles
AMMA Mazhavil show, which is one of the much awaited events of this year, is all set to begin ia short while. The event, which will be held in Trivandrum will commence by 6PM in the evening.
The expectations are quite high on AMMA Mazhavil show as the event brings together all the big stars of the Malayalam film industry.
Audiences can see the on stage performances of their favourite Mollywood stars and now, yet another surprise is in the offing for them in the form of a popular Kollywood actor, who is also attending the big event. Keep scrolling down to know more about the same...
Kollywood’s Own Suriya
Well, Kollywood's own Suriya will be attending the mega event in Trivandrum. According to the reports, the Nadippin Nayakan, who enjoys a phenomenal fan base in Kerala as well is the Chief Guest of the big function.
At The Airport
Suriya arrived at the Trivandrum Airport this morning and a few stills of the actor have been doing the rounds on social media. According to the reports, popular actor Devan, who is also an Executive Member of AMMA, was present at the Airport to receive the actor. A few pictures of the same have been doing the rounds on social media.
Image Courtesy: Facebook Page Of Cinema Daddy
When Mohanlal Invited Suriya..
Well, Suriya's arrival has come as a pleasant surprise to all the Keralites. While speaking to Manorama News, Suriya stated that Mohanlal had invited him in person and he can't say a no to him. He also added that he is looking forward to see the big event.
The Mega Event
Well, events like these show the true unity and camaraderie that exist between the stars of Mollywood. Earlier, such an event, titled as Mazhavillazhakil AMMA was held in the year 2015 and it turned out to be a big hit as well.
