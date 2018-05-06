 »   »   » AMMA Mazhavil Show 2018: Suriya To Attend The Big Event!

Kollywood’s Own Suriya

Well, Kollywood's own Suriya will be attending the mega event in Trivandrum. According to the reports, the Nadippin Nayakan, who enjoys a phenomenal fan base in Kerala as well is the Chief Guest of the big function.

At The Airport

Suriya arrived at the Trivandrum Airport this morning and a few stills of the actor have been doing the rounds on social media. According to the reports, popular actor Devan, who is also an Executive Member of AMMA, was present at the Airport to receive the actor. A few pictures of the same have been doing the rounds on social media.

Image Courtesy: Facebook Page Of Cinema Daddy

When Mohanlal Invited Suriya..

Well, Suriya's arrival has come as a pleasant surprise to all the Keralites. While speaking to Manorama News, Suriya stated that Mohanlal had invited him in person and he can't say a no to him. He also added that he is looking forward to see the big event.

The Mega Event

Well, events like these show the true unity and camaraderie that exist between the stars of Mollywood. Earlier, such an event, titled as Mazhavillazhakil AMMA was held in the year 2015 and it turned out to be a big hit as well.