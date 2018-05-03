 »   »   » AMMA Mazhavil Show: Mollywood Celebrities Get Together At The Rehearsal Camp!

Related Articles
Mollywood celebrities are gearing up to offer a splendid treat to all Keralites asthe celebrities of the film industry are coming together for the mega event AMMA Mazhavil, which will be held on May 6, 2018 in Trivandrum.
It is after a short gap that AMMA (Association Of Malayalam Movie Artists) are coming up with a big event like this. The event is expected to feature various programs of the much loved celebrities of Mollywood and they are busy prepping for the event at the rehearsal camp in Kochi.
Pictures of various celebrities from the camp have been doing the rounds on social media. At the same time, some of the celebrities took to their respective Facebook pages to share a few pictures that they clicked with their friends and colleagues during the big reunion.
The Star-studded Selfie..!
It was a couple of hours ago that Kalidas Jayaram took to his official Facebook page to send out this selfie, which is indeed a star-studded one. In this picture, you can see Kalidas Jayaram along with Mammootty, Mohanlal and Jayaram.
Mammootty & The Youngsters
Here is yet another picture that is doing the rounds on social media. In this picture, you can see Mammootty posing with the youngsters, Kalidas Jayaram and Niranj. Mammootty looks as stylish as ever in his cool costumes.
Swasika
Popular actress Swasika is also participating in the big event. The actress took to her official Facebook page to send out few pics taken during the camp. In this picture youcan see the actress posing along with Durga Krishna and actor Jayaram.
Dulquer Salmaan With Antony Varghese
Dulquer Salmaan had joined the rehearsal camp a couple of days ago and the actor's performance is expected to be one of the highlights of the event. Antony Varghese caught up with young superstar of Malayalam cinema and Antony took to his Facebook page to send out a picture taken with him.
With Mohanlal..
Joju George and Chemban Vinod Jose are two of the most loved character actors of the Malayalam film industry. Joju George took to his Facebook page to post a picture featuring himself, Chemban Vinod Jose and Mohanlal.
The Trio..
Sunny Wayne, Soubin Shahir and Jacob Gregory are all set to make their debut for an event organised by AMMA. It was actor Sunny Wayne who send out the above picture through his official Facebook page.
