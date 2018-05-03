 »   »   » AMMA Mazhavil Show: Mollywood Celebrities Get Together At The Rehearsal Camp!

The Star-studded Selfie..!

It was a couple of hours ago that Kalidas Jayaram took to his official Facebook page to send out this selfie, which is indeed a star-studded one. In this picture, you can see Kalidas Jayaram along with Mammootty, Mohanlal and Jayaram.

Mammootty & The Youngsters

Here is yet another picture that is doing the rounds on social media. In this picture, you can see Mammootty posing with the youngsters, Kalidas Jayaram and Niranj. Mammootty looks as stylish as ever in his cool costumes.

Swasika

Popular actress Swasika is also participating in the big event. The actress took to her official Facebook page to send out few pics taken during the camp. In this picture youcan see the actress posing along with Durga Krishna and actor Jayaram.

Dulquer Salmaan With Antony Varghese

Dulquer Salmaan had joined the rehearsal camp a couple of days ago and the actor's performance is expected to be one of the highlights of the event. Antony Varghese caught up with young superstar of Malayalam cinema and Antony took to his Facebook page to send out a picture taken with him.

With Mohanlal..

Joju George and Chemban Vinod Jose are two of the most loved character actors of the Malayalam film industry. Joju George took to his Facebook page to post a picture featuring himself, Chemban Vinod Jose and Mohanlal.

The Trio..

Sunny Wayne, Soubin Shahir and Jacob Gregory are all set to make their debut for an event organised by AMMA. It was actor Sunny Wayne who send out the above picture through his official Facebook page.