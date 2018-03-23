 »   »   » Anoop Menon & Mamtha Mohandas To Join Hands For Neeli!

Popular actress Mamtha Mohandas and Anoop Menon are all set to team up for the first time. Both the talented actors of Mollywood will be seen together in an upcoming film, which has been titled as Neeli.

According to the reports that have come in, Neeli will be a film of the horror genre. This upcoming film will be directed by debut film-maker Althaf Rehman. The poster of this upcoming film has been released and it features Mamtha Mohandas in it. Interestingly, a film named Kalliyankaattu Neeli was released way back in the year 1979. The movie had fetured Madhu and Jayabharathi in the lead roles.

Reportedly, the shoot of Neeli, featuring Anoop Menon and Mamtha Mohandas in the lead roles, has already commenced and the makers are planning to release the film by the month of December.

Neeli will be one among the prominent upcoming projects of Mamtha Mohandas. The actress was most recently seen in the movie Carbon, which had featured Fahadh Faasil in the lead role. The actress will also be seen in the upcoming film of Asif Ali-Jis Joy team, which has been titled as Vijay Superum Pournamiyum.

On the other hand, Anoop Menon alaso has some promising projects in the offing. He will be seen playing the lead role in Ente Mezhuthiri Athaazhangal, scripted by the actor himself. The movie, directed by Sajeev features Miya George as the leading lady.