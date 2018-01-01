 »   »   » Antony Varghese's Swathanthryam Ardharathriyil: The Motion Teaser Is Out!

Antony Varghese did make a stellar debut with the film Angamaly Diaries, which had hit the theatres in the year 2016. The film had fetched him a lot of praises for his portrayal of Vincent Pepe in the film.

Now, Antony Varghese will next be seen in the film Swathanthryam Ardharathriyil. Directed by debut filmmaker Tinu Papachan, the film did hit the headlines right after its announcement. The makers of Swathanthryam Ardharathriyil have now come up with the first official motion teaser of the movie.



The motion teaser of Swathanthryam Ardharathriyil was presented by Tovino Thomas through his official Facebook page. Take a look at the Facebook post of Tovino Thomas..







The 1 minute 43 seconds long motion teaser is definitely an intriguing one. The teaser promises to be a thriller with a difference. It also presents Antony Varghese's character in a stylish manner. It seems like the actor has got a very different and performance oriented role in this upcoming film. The background score is definitely another major highlight of this motion teaser.



The motion teaser, which was released yesterday has already crossed 5.4 Lakhs views on Facebook.



Earlier, certain reports had surfaced regarding Antony Varghese's character in the movie. If reports are to be believed, the young actor will be seen essaying the character of a person working in a finance company. Reportedly, Swathanthryam Ardharathriyil is an action thriller. Popular actor Vinayakan will be seen essaying a crucial role in this upcoming film. Chemban Vinod Jose is also a part of the cast list. Newcomer Aswathy will be seen essaying the leading lady in Swathanthryam Ardharathriyil.



The specialty of Swathanthryam Ardharathriyil lies in the fact that the film has been jointly produced by BC Joshi, Lijo Jose Pellissery, Chemban Vinod Jose and popular film-maker B Unnikrishnan. It is for the first time that Lijo Jose Pellissery, Chemban Vinod Jose and B Unnikrishnan are donning the producer's.



Swathanthryam Ardharathriyil has been scripted by Dileep Kurien. Tinu Pappachan, the director of this film has a connection with Angamaly Diaries, as he had worked as an associate in the film. The makers haven't revealed the release date of Swathanthryam Ardharathriyil yet.