 »   »   » IN PICS! Anu Emmanuel Looks Elegant & Dazzling As Ever In These New Pictures!

Social Media

Anu Emmanuel is quite active on social media and she has a good number of followers on both Instagram and Facebook. Some of the recent pictures of the actress on Facebook and Instagram has her in a dashing and elegant avatar.

In Tamil Film Industry...

In the past year, we saw the actress making a sparkling debut in the Tamil film industry as well. She played the leading lady in the film Thupparivaalan, directed by Mysskin and featuring Vishal in the lead role. She made a successful debut and the film emerged as both critical and commercial success.

Previous Releases..

The actress' first release of the year was Pawan Kalyan's Agnyaathavaasi, which featured Anu Emmanuel as one among the two leading ladies. She had also played the role of the leading lady in the Telugu movie Oxygen.

Next Release..

Meanwhile, Anu Emmanuel's next big release is in Telugu itself. The actress will be seen playing the leading lady opposite Allu Arjun, in the film Naa Peru Surya Naa Illu India. The movie will get a Malayalam dubbed version as well.