 »   »   » IN PICS! Anu Emmanuel Looks Elegant & Dazzling As Ever In These New Pictures!

Anu Emmanuel is one of the rising stars of the Southern film industry and she is definitely a big talent to watch out for. The actress who stepped into the film industry as a child artist with the Malayalam movie Swapna Sanchari and later debuted as a leading lady with Action Hero Biju, has now established her presence in the film industries of other languages like Tamil and Telugu and has earned a fan base of her own.
When it comes it to looks, Anu Emmanuel would definitely rank at the top in the list of current league of actors. Her beauty and elegance are unmatchable and some of the recent pictures of the actress are definitely a proof of that. Here we take you through some of the recent pictures of Anu Emmanuel...
Social Media
Anu Emmanuel is quite active on social media and she has a good number of followers on both Instagram and Facebook. Some of the recent pictures of the actress on Facebook and Instagram has her in a dashing and elegant avatar.
In Tamil Film Industry...
In the past year, we saw the actress making a sparkling debut in the Tamil film industry as well. She played the leading lady in the film Thupparivaalan, directed by Mysskin and featuring Vishal in the lead role. She made a successful debut and the film emerged as both critical and commercial success.
Previous Releases..
The actress' first release of the year was Pawan Kalyan's Agnyaathavaasi, which featured Anu Emmanuel as one among the two leading ladies. She had also played the role of the leading lady in the Telugu movie Oxygen.
Next Release..
Meanwhile, Anu Emmanuel's next big release is in Telugu itself. The actress will be seen playing the leading lady opposite Allu Arjun, in the film Naa Peru Surya Naa Illu India. The movie will get a Malayalam dubbed version as well.
Images Courtesy: Facebook Page Of Anu Emmanuel