 »   »   » IN PICS! Anupama Parameswaran Looks Stylish & Gorgeous In These New Pictures!

Anupama Parameswaran is one such Malayalam actress, who etched a place of her own in films with her debut feature film itself. Yes, we are talking about the blockbuster movie Premam, in which Anupama Parameswaran portrayed one among the three leading ladies of the movie.

Her portrayal of the character Mary and her performance in the song Aluva Puzhayude Theerathu did fetch her a lot of fans and later, the actress conquered other territories as well. She now enjoys a huge fan base of her own.

Well, Anupama Parameswaran has underwent a lot of changes in terms of her looks. Some of the latest pictures of the actress have been doing the rounds on social media and she definitely looks gorgeous in her new avatar.

Stylish & Gorgeous Anupama Parameswaran looks as stylish and gorgeous as ever in these new set of pictures. The actress' stylish makeover has definitely earned her lot of praises. Anupama Parameswaran did send out these pictures through her official Facebook page. In Telugu Film industry... Meanwhile, Anupama Parameswaran is now a prominent name in the Telugu film industry, with the actress being a part of back-to-back hits. She was seen in movies like A AA, Sathamanam Bhavati, Vunnathi Okate Zindagi etc., and most of them did emerge as commercial successes at the box office. Upcoming Movies Meanwhile, Anupama Parameswaran's upcoming projects are in Telugu. She will be seen playing the role of the leading lady in the upcoming Telugu movie Krishnarjuna Yudham, which features popular actor Nani in the lead role. Previous Release In Malayalam Meanwhile, Anupama Parameswaran's previous release in Malayalam was the Dulquer Salmaan starrer Jomonte Suviseshangal, in which she played one among the leading ladies of the film. So far, she has acted in three Malayalam movies with the other two being Premam and James and Alice. We are definitely waiting for the big comeback of the actress to Mollywood.

