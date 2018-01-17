 »   »   » IT'S CONFIRMED! AR Rahman All Set For A Comeback To Mollywood!

AR Rahman is one such musician who enjoys a huge fan base worldwide without any linguistic barriers. Coming to Kerala, it wouldn't be wrong to say that AR Rahman is the most popular Indian musician and the playlist of every music lover would feature a good number of songs composed by AR Rahman.
Well, the Malayalam audiences have been so eager to witness AR Rahman's return to the Malayalam film industry. Since the past few years, a lot of speculations were doing the rounds and now, it seems like the impending wait is all set to come to an end. Yes, what you heard is right, AR Rahman is all set for a comeback to Mollywood.
The Confirmation
Recently, AR Rahman was in Dubai for a press meet held in association with the maestro's 25th year as a music director in films. During the press meet, while answering a question, AR Rahman confirmed that he is making a comeback to Mollywood.
In Aadujeevitham..
While speaking, he also added that he is working with Malayalam film-maker Blessy, for his next film, which is Aadujeevitham. Reportedly, he also added that the movie has got a beautiful story.
More About Aadujeevitham...
Aadujeevitham is based on the book of the same name penned by Benyamin. This upcoming film, which is high on expectations will feature Prithviraj in the lead role. The actor will undergo a physical transformation for the film and the movie is expected to go on floors by the month of March.
After A Gap Of 25 Years...
Well, it is a gap of over 25 years that AR Rahman is making a comeback to Mollywood. His only work in Malayalam films, so far is Yodha, which had hit the theatres in 2017. With Aadujeevitham, AR Rahman is making a big comeback and this is definitely a big reason to cheer for the audiences.