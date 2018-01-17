 »   »   » IT'S CONFIRMED! AR Rahman All Set For A Comeback To Mollywood!

AR Rahman is one such musician who enjoys a huge fan base worldwide without any linguistic barriers. Coming to Kerala, it wouldn't be wrong to say that AR Rahman is the most popular Indian musician and the playlist of every music lover would feature a good number of songs composed by AR Rahman.

Well, the Malayalam audiences have been so eager to witness AR Rahman's return to the Malayalam film industry. Since the past few years, a lot of speculations were doing the rounds and now, it seems like the impending wait is all set to come to an end. Yes, what you heard is right, AR Rahman is all set for a comeback to Mollywood.

