Aravindante Athidhikal Continues Its Amazing Run In The Theatres!

    It has been exactly one month since the release of Aravindante Athidhikal, starring Vineeth Sreenivasan in the lead role. The movie, which hit the theatres on April 27, 2018, did win unanimously positive reviews and has been tagged as one of the best feel-good family movies of the recent times.

    Aravindante Athidhikal has entered the fifth week of its run in the theatres across Kerala and the movie continues to draw crowds to the theatres in large numbers. The movie has already emerged as one among the big hits of the summer season. According to a poster send out through the official Facebook page of the movie, the film continus its run with 295 shows/day in the theatres across Kerala.

    Well, these are indeed big numbers also considering the fact that other films had also hit the theatres within this month. In Ernakulam district alone, the film has 69 shows/day. At the Kochi multiplexes, Aravindante Athidhikal continues its run with 12 shows/day. The exact box office collections of the film haven't been revealed by the makers yet. The film is expected to continue this amazing run in the upcoming weeks as well.

    Aravindante Athidhikal has been directed by M Mohanan. Apart from Vineeth sreenivasan, the film also features Nikhila Vimal, Sreenivasan, Urvashi, Shanthi Krishna, Aju Varghese, Prem Kumar, KPAC Lalitha etc., in important roles. The film has its script penned by Rajesh Raghavan. Shaan Rehman's music is also one of the major highlights of the film.

    Story first published: Sunday, May 27, 2018, 22:33 [IST]
