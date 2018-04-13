 »   »   » Aravindante Athidhikal: A Grand Launch For The Trailer Of The Movie!

Aravindante Athidhikal is one among the Malayalam films that is expected to hit the screens by the end of the month of April. Starring Vineeth Sreenivasan in the lead role, Aravindante Athidhikal has been directed by popular film-maker M Mohananan, who has earlier directed movies like Katha Paryumbol and Manikyakallu.

Earlier, the makers of the film had come up with teaser that featured an interesting conversation between Sreenivasan and Vineeth Sreenivasan. The teaser had garnered positive responses and it did clock in a good number of views on YouTube. Now, team Aravindante Athidhikal has come up with the first trailer of the movie.



Importantly, the trailer of Aravindante Athidhikal has got a grand launch. The trailer was launched by popular Mollywood celebrities like Prithviraj Sukumaran, Nivin Pauly, Tovino Thomas and Anoop Menon. The trailer did hit the online circuits at 6 PM, this evening and has already fetched a good number of views.



The 2 minutes and a second long trailer of the film is well-packaged one and it gives the audiences a perfect introduction to this upcoming family entertainer. Vineeth Sreenivasan will be seen essaying a character named Aravindan, who is working as a manager of a lodge. It seems like the film will have an energetic performance from Vineeth Sreenivasan and the trailer suggests the same. The trailer has some humourous moments spearheaded by Vineeth Sreenivasan.







Urvashi is also making a comeback to Malayalam films with Aravindante Athidhikal. Nikhila Vimal, who made her debut as a leading lady with the movie Love 24X7 is also making a comeback to Mollywood with this upcoming Vineeth Sreenivasan starrer.



Aravindante Athidhikal also features actors like Premkumar, KPAC Lalitha, Aju Varghese, Bijukuttan and other actors., in crucial roles. Aravindante Athidhikal, which has its script penned by Rajesh Raghavan is scheduled to hit the big screens on April 27, 2018.