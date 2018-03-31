 »   »   » Aravindante Athidhikal: The First Official Teaser Is Out!

Vineeth Sreenivasan's next big release is Aravindante Athidhikal, which has been directed by M Mohanan. This upcoming film also features actor Sreenivasan in an important role.

The posters of Aravindante Athidhikal have already hit the online circuits and they have garnered the necessary attention. Now, the teaser of this upcoming Vineeth Sreenivasan starrer also has been released.



The first official teaser of Aravindante Athidhikal was released today (March 31, 2018). The 45 seconds long teaser of the movie is a promising one. It is short and simple and the interesting conversation between Vineeth Sreenivasan and Sreenivasan, is the major highlight of the teaser.







From the teaser, it is quite clear that we can expect a clean and perfect entertainer from the team of Aravindante Athidhikal. Sreenivasan and Vineeth Sreenivasan also look in top form and its always a joy to see them together on screen. It is after a short gap that both of them are teaming up for a movie.



In Aravindante Athidhikal, Vineeth Sreenivasan will be seen essaying the role of a lodge owner. Nikhila Vimal, who essayed the role of the leading lady in Love 24X7, is making a comeback to the Malayalam films with Aravindante Athidhikal. Urvashi, Prem Kumar, KPAC LAlitha, Aju Varghese etc., are also a part of th cast list.