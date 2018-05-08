 »   »   » Are Mammootty & Arvind Swamy Teaming Up Yet Again In Maamaankam?

Related Articles
Maamaankam, the big budget venture of Mammootty is being eagerly awaited by the audiences. The film, which is a period flick, is high on expectations and the shoot of the film had already commenced in the month of February.
After a short first schedule, the makers of the Mammootty starrer are all set to begin the works of the second schedule of the movie, which is all set to commence in this month. The makers of the film have revealed not much regarding the rest of the cast of the movie. Of late, certain rumours had surfaced that a popular Tamil actor will be seen doing a crucial role in the Mammootty starrer Maamaankam. Keep scrolling down to know more about the same.
The Rumours!
Since the past few days, certain speculations were doing the rounds that popular actor Arvind Swamy will be seen doing a prominent role in this film. This had come as a big news since it would mark the comeback of Mammootty-Arvind Swamy combo after a gap of two decades.
But, What's The Truth?
Well, the audiences were left excited with the speculations. But now, according to a latest reports by Times Of India, the film-maker has refuted all these rumours. Film-maker Sajeev Pillai has confirmed that the news isn't true and the second schedule of the film is expected to begin by next week and no big stars are joining.
Mammootty & Arvind Swamy
Well, Mammootty & Arvind Swamy have worked together even in the past. At first, they shared the screen space in the Tamil movie Thalapathy, which was a big success at the box office. Later, they had teamed up for the film Pudhayal, which had hit the theatres back in the year 1997. Interestingly, Arvind Swamy will be seen essaying the lead role in the film Bhaskar Oru Rascal, which is the Tamil remake of the Mammootty starrer Bhaskar The Rascal.
More About Maamaankam..
It has been revealed that Queen fame Dhruv will be a part of Maamaankam. Reportedly, actors like Neeraj Madhav, Meghanathan etc., will also be seen essaying crucial roles in the movie. Maamaankam has its story set in the 17th century and Mammootty will be seen playing the role of a warrior in the movie.
