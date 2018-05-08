 »   »   » Are Mammootty & Arvind Swamy Teaming Up Yet Again In Maamaankam?

The Rumours!

Since the past few days, certain speculations were doing the rounds that popular actor Arvind Swamy will be seen doing a prominent role in this film. This had come as a big news since it would mark the comeback of Mammootty-Arvind Swamy combo after a gap of two decades.



But, What's The Truth?

Well, the audiences were left excited with the speculations. But now, according to a latest reports by Times Of India, the film-maker has refuted all these rumours. Film-maker Sajeev Pillai has confirmed that the news isn't true and the second schedule of the film is expected to begin by next week and no big stars are joining.



Mammootty & Arvind Swamy

Well, Mammootty & Arvind Swamy have worked together even in the past. At first, they shared the screen space in the Tamil movie Thalapathy, which was a big success at the box office. Later, they had teamed up for the film Pudhayal, which had hit the theatres back in the year 1997. Interestingly, Arvind Swamy will be seen essaying the lead role in the film Bhaskar Oru Rascal, which is the Tamil remake of the Mammootty starrer Bhaskar The Rascal.



More About Maamaankam..

It has been revealed that Queen fame Dhruv will be a part of Maamaankam. Reportedly, actors like Neeraj Madhav, Meghanathan etc., will also be seen essaying crucial roles in the movie. Maamaankam has its story set in the 17th century and Mammootty will be seen playing the role of a warrior in the movie.

