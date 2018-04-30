 »   »   » Are Prithviraj & Antony Varghese Teaming Up For An Upcoming Movie?

Prithviraj has a big list of projects in his kitty and certain speculations were doing the rounds regarding yet another project of the much loved actor of Mollywood. Rumours were rife that Prithviraj might soon team up with young actor Antony Varghese.

According to the reports that were doing the rounds, this upcoming film of Prithviraj and Antony Varghese team will be directed by Tinu Pappachan, who made his debut with the film Swathanthryam Ardharathriyil, which featured Antony Varghese in the lead role.

Now, it has almost been confirmed that no such project is in the planning for now. While speaking to Times Of India, Tinu Pappachan stated that no such project has been planned with Prithviraj yet. He mentioned that he had met Prithviraj a few days back and that might have fuelled these rumours.

Swathanthryam Ardharathriyil has emerged as big success at the box office and the film has won Tinu Pappachan and the entire team of the movie a lot of praises. Reportedly, he himself will be directing the Tamil remake of the movie.

On the other hand, Prithviraj is busy with the works of his upcoming film Nine - 9 directed by Jenuse Mohammed. This film is also the debut production venture of Prithviraj's new production banner, Prithviraj Productions. Meanwhile, his next release will be Ranam, which is expected to hit the theatres in the month of May.