 »   »   » 20th Asianet Film Awards: Fahadh Faasil & Parvathy Bag The Top Honours!

Best Actor – Fahadh Faasil (Thondimuthalum Drikskashiyum)

Fahadh Faasil has won the award for the Best actor, for his scintillating performance in the film Thondimuthalum Drikskashiyum. This is for the first time that the young actor is winning the Best Actor title at the Asianet Film Awards.

Best Actress – Parvathy (Take Off)

Take Off continues to bring in glory for the actress in Parvathy. The actress bagged the title of the Best Actress at the 20th Asianet Film Awards. Earlier, she had won the big title in the year 2015 for her performances in the film Ennu Ninte Moideen and Charlie.

Director – Mahesh Narayanan (Take Off)

Mahash Narayanan did make a sparkling debut as a film-maker with the movie Take Off. The editor-turned film-maker has been adjudged as the Best Director at the 20th edition of Asianet film Awards.

Best Film – Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum

Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum has got yet another feather on its cap. The film, directed by Dileesh Pothen, has bagged the title of the Best Film at the latest edition of Asianet Film Awards.

Golden Star – Dulquer Salmaan

Dulquer Salmaan, the young superstar of Malayalam cinema, had a fantastic 2017 with the actor and the star in him going to newer heights. Rightly, Dulquer Salmaan won the title of the Golden Star at the Asianet Film Awards 2018.

Best Performer – Tovino Thomas

Tovino Thomas had a memorable 2017 with most of his films working out pretty well at the box office. At the recently held Asianet Film Awards, Tovino Thomas was adjudged the Best Performer of the year.