 »   »   » Asianet Film Awards 2018 Photos: Mammootty, Kamal Haasan, Dulquer Salmaan & Others Attend The Event!

Related Articles
- Mammootty’s Raja 2 To Hit The Theatres In the First Quarter Of Next Year?
- Uncle Box Office Collections: A Good Opening In The UAE!
- Mammootty's Maamaankam: The New Fan Made Poster Of The Movie Goes Viral!
- When Mammootty Handed Over The Trophy To Parvathy At Asianet Film Awards 2018!
- Mammootty To Play A Cop In This Much Awaited Film?
- Abrahaminte Santhathikal: The Third Poster Of The Mammootty Starrer Is Out & It Is A Stunner!
- This Mammootty Starrer Has Yet Another Feather On Its Cap!
- Mammootty's Abrahaminte Santhathikal To Release On This Date?
- Mammootty Vs Mohanlal! Epic Box Office Clash On Cards As Two Big Movies Are In The Pipeline?
- Mammootty's Abrahaminte Santhathikal Creates A Huge Impact On Social Media!
- Abrahaminte Santhathikal: The First Video Song From The Film Is Out!
- Abrahaminte Santhathikal: The New Poster Of The Mammootty Starrer Is Here!
The recently held 20th Asianet Film Awards paved way for the coming together of some of the top celebrities. Like every edition, the latest edition of Asianet Film Awards also turned out to be a starry affair, with a whole lot of them turning up for the event and thus offering a big treat to the audiences.
The seniors as well as the juniors of the Malayalam film industry attended the big event. Mammoottty, Kamal Haasan, Dulquer Salmaan, Jayasurya, Kunchacko Boban, Jayaram and a whole lot of others made their presence felt at the 20th Asianet Film Awards. Here, we take you through some of the pictures from the event.
The Acting Legends!
Mammootty and Kamal Haasan, the two of the acting legends of the Indian film industry, were present for the big function. It was indeed a great moment for the audiences to see the finest actors of the country together.
Priya Varrier – National Sensation
Priya Varrier, who shot to fame within no time had attended the 20th edition of the Asianet Film Awards. The upcoming young actress chose to wear a specially designed black-coloured gown for the function.
Oru Adar Love Team
Priya Varrier and Rosshan's performances from the song and the trailer of Oru Adaar Love, made them hugely popular. The on-screen pair had attended the big function.
The Happy Family
Kalidas Jayaram did make his big debut as a lead actor in the Malayalam film industry. In this picture, you could see Kalidas Jayaram along with his parents, Jayaram and Parvathy.
Rajisha Vijayan
Rajisha Vijayan, who had made a sparkling debut in Mollywood in the year 2016, was seen at the function. It was Rajisha who handed over the Best Debut Award to Aishwarya Lekshmi, during the function.
Dulquer Salmaan – Golden Star
Dulquer Salmaan, the much loved young superstar of Malayalam cinema made the Asianet film Awards a special one with his presence. He bagged the award for the Golden Star.
The Popular Actor
In this picture, you could see Jayasurya, along with his wife Saritha Jayasurya. The actor, who is one among the most versatile actors of the industry, won the award for the Most Popular Hero.
For all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment, Subscribe to Filmibeat.