English
Asianet Film Awards 2018 Photos: Mammootty, Kamal Haasan, Dulquer Salmaan & Others Attend The Event!

Posted By:
The recently held 20th Asianet Film Awards paved way for the coming together of some of the top celebrities. Like every edition, the latest edition of Asianet Film Awards also turned out to be a starry affair, with a whole lot of them turning up for the event and thus offering a big treat to the audiences.

The seniors as well as the juniors of the Malayalam film industry attended the big event. Mammoottty, Kamal Haasan, Dulquer Salmaan, Jayasurya, Kunchacko Boban, Jayaram and a whole lot of others made their presence felt at the 20th Asianet Film Awards. Here, we take you through some of the pictures from the event.

The Acting Legends!

Mammootty and Kamal Haasan, the two of the acting legends of the Indian film industry, were present for the big function. It was indeed a great moment for the audiences to see the finest actors of the country together.

Priya Varrier – National Sensation

Priya Varrier, who shot to fame within no time had attended the 20th edition of the Asianet Film Awards. The upcoming young actress chose to wear a specially designed black-coloured gown for the function.

Oru Adar Love Team

Priya Varrier and Rosshan's performances from the song and the trailer of Oru Adaar Love, made them hugely popular. The on-screen pair had attended the big function.

The Happy Family

Kalidas Jayaram did make his big debut as a lead actor in the Malayalam film industry. In this picture, you could see Kalidas Jayaram along with his parents, Jayaram and Parvathy.

Rajisha Vijayan

Rajisha Vijayan, who had made a sparkling debut in Mollywood in the year 2016, was seen at the function. It was Rajisha who handed over the Best Debut Award to Aishwarya Lekshmi, during the function.

Dulquer Salmaan – Golden Star

Dulquer Salmaan, the much loved young superstar of Malayalam cinema made the Asianet film Awards a special one with his presence. He bagged the award for the Golden Star.

The Popular Actor

In this picture, you could see Jayasurya, along with his wife Saritha Jayasurya. The actor, who is one among the most versatile actors of the industry, won the award for the Most Popular Hero.

Story first published: Wednesday, May 23, 2018, 14:55 [IST]
