 »   »   » Asif Ali & Jis Joy To Team Up For Their Third Consecutive Film!

The year 2017 was indeed a memorable one for Asif Ali, with the actor in him getting to do variety movies. One among them was Sunday Holiday, the film which emerged as a big success at the box office.

Asif Ali's Sunday holiday was directed by film-maker Jis Joy, who had earlier directed Asif Ali in Bicycle Thieves as well. Now, according to the latest reports, Asif Ali and Jis Joy are all set to team up for the third consecutive time.

According to the latest reports that have come in, this upcoming film of Asif Ali and Jis Joy has been titled as Vijay Superum Pournamiyum. The official announcement regarding the project was made on March 01, 2018.

According to the reports, popular actress Mamtha Mohandas will be seen essaying the role of the leading lady in the film. Earlier, Asif Ali and Mamtha Mohandas had teamed up for the movie Kadha Thudarunnu. Reportedly, the shoot of Vijay Superum Pournamiyum is expected to commence by the month of April. Further details regarding the film are expected to be revealed in the coming days.

Meanwhile, Asif Ali has a couple of promising movies in the line-up. B.Tech, which is the debut directorial venture of Mridul Nair is the prominent one among them. The recently released posters of the movie have further raised the expectations on the movie.

