 »   »   »  Asif Ali Starrer Mandaram Will Hit The Theatres On This Date!

Asif Ali has had just a single release in this year so far and it was the movie Ibilis, which had hit the theatres in the month of August. The movie, directed by Rohith VS had opened to good reviews in the theatres and Asif Ali's performance too fetched him a lot of praises.

Meanwhile, Asif Ali is gearing up for his next movie release of the year, which will be the movie Mandaaram, which has been directed by debut film-maker Vijesh Vijay. According to a recent report by Times Of India, this Asif Ali starrer will be gracing the big screens on October 05, 2018.

The trailer of Mandaaram had hit the online circuits a few weeks ago and it had opened to a good reception. In the trailer, it was revealed that Asif Ali will be seen in different getups in the movie. According to the reports that have surfaced, the film will have a romantic tale to narrate and it will traverse through the different phases of life of the lead character portrayed by Asif Ali. We definitely can expect another sensational performance from the actor.

Varsha Bollamma, who made her debut in Mollywood with the movie Kalyanam, and Anandam fame Anarkkali Marakkar, will be seen essaying the roles of the leading ladies in the movie.