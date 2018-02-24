 »   »   » Attention Sunny Leone Fans! The Beauty Queen Will Visit Kerala Again!

Sunny Leone In Trivandrum

Reportedly, Sunny Leone will be in Trivandtum, the capital city of Kerala, on May 26, 2018. The actress will visit the city in connection with the 'The Indian Dance Biennale' presented by a private organisation.

Official Facebook Post

In fact, it was Sunny Leone herself who took to Facebook to make an official announcement regarding her next visit to God's Own Country. The actress has also send out a poster in connection with the event.

So awesome!! Thank you Kerla!! https://t.co/J93ON76oly — Sunny Leone (@SunnyLeone) August 17, 2017

Her Previous Visit To Kerala..

As mentioned above, Sunny Leone's previous visit to Kerala received a grand welcome. The actress who was overwhelmed by the reception and the love that she received, took to social media to send out her special thanks to all.

Sunny Leone’s Big Debut Down South..

Meanwhile, Sunny Leone is all set to make her big debut as a leading lady in the South Indian film industry. The actress will be seen essaying the lead role in the upcoming period movie Veeramadevi, the shoot of which has already commenced. Reportedly, this upcoming Tamil movie will also be released in various other languages like Telugu, Malayalam, Hindi etc.