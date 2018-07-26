 »   »   »  B Tech Box Office Collections: Asif Ali Scores Yet Another Hit!

Opening Weekend Collections

As mentioned above, B Tech had opened to positive reports in the theatres. The film had released on a Saturday and according to a report by Forum Keralam, B Tech managed to fetch 4.59 Lakhs from the 2-day-long weekend at good occupancy rates. More importantly, there was an increase in the number of show counts from the second day onwards.

The 50-lakh Mark

B Tech made the best use of the initial momentum that it received and it went on to do a steady business in the later days as well. In fact, the movie also crossed the coveted 50-lakh mark at the Kochi multiplexes. The film achieved this feat from 24 days of its run.

Statistics Courtesy: Forum Keralam

Total Collections At The Kochi Multiplexes

Reportedly, B Tech went on to complete 75 days of run at the Kochi multiplexes and thus placing the film in the list of the longest running Malayalam movies at the multiplexes for this year so far. According to a report by Forum Keralam, B Tech managed to fetch 67.49 Lakhs from its 76 days of run at the Kochi multiplexes.

All Kerala Response

B Tech did go on to do a good business in the rest of the parts of Kerala as well, with the film appealing to both the family and youth audiences. Well, Asif Ali has scored yet another major hit with B Tech!