 »   »   »  B Tech Box Office Collections: Asif Ali Scores Yet Another Hit!

B Tech, starring Asif Ali in the lead role, had hit the theatres in the month of May. The film, directed by debut film-maker Mridul Nair, had opened to positive reviews upon its release; and B Tech was on its way to become a big hit. It has been more than 75 days since the release of the movie and it has found a place in the list of the major hits of the first half of the year 2018. At the Kochi multiplexes, B Tech had enjoyed a good run with the film drawing crowds to the theatres in a steady manner. Read B Tech box office collection report to know more about the same.
Opening Weekend Collections
As mentioned above, B Tech had opened to positive reports in the theatres. The film had released on a Saturday and according to a report by Forum Keralam, B Tech managed to fetch 4.59 Lakhs from the 2-day-long weekend at good occupancy rates. More importantly, there was an increase in the number of show counts from the second day onwards.
The 50-lakh Mark
B Tech made the best use of the initial momentum that it received and it went on to do a steady business in the later days as well. In fact, the movie also crossed the coveted 50-lakh mark at the Kochi multiplexes. The film achieved this feat from 24 days of its run.
Statistics Courtesy: Forum Keralam
Total Collections At The Kochi Multiplexes
Reportedly, B Tech went on to complete 75 days of run at the Kochi multiplexes and thus placing the film in the list of the longest running Malayalam movies at the multiplexes for this year so far. According to a report by Forum Keralam, B Tech managed to fetch 67.49 Lakhs from its 76 days of run at the Kochi multiplexes.
All Kerala Response
B Tech did go on to do a good business in the rest of the parts of Kerala as well, with the film appealing to both the family and youth audiences. Well, Asif Ali has scored yet another major hit with B Tech!