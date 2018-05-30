English
B Tech Box Office Collections: The Asif Ali Starrer Marches Ahead!

    B Tech, the first big release of Asif Ali in the year 2018, has etched a place of its own in the hits of the year so far. The movie, which marked the directorial debut of Mridul Nair, has garnered the praises of the audiences.

    The Asif Ali starrer, which has its story set against the backdrop of B Tech students in Bangalore, is nearing the completion of the fourth week of its run in the theatres across Kerala. Read B. Tech box office collections report to know more.

    A Promising Opening

    B Tech got a promising opening at the box office. The film, which hit the theatres on a Saturday (May 05, 2018) had opened to good reviewsat the theatres and it got a promising opening, despite other movies also releasing in the same week.

    Good Number Of Shows

    It has been over 3 weeks since B Tech first hit the big screens across Kerala. The film is still continuing its run in a good number of centres across the state. According to a poster send out through the official Facebook page of the movie, B Tech has as many as 297 shows/day, which underlines the success that the movie has attained.


    At The Kochi Multiplexes

    B Tech has put up a fine show at the Kochi multiplexes, where the film is still continuing its run with 10 shows/day. According to a report by Forum Keralam, the movie has fetched approximately 49.04 Lakhs from 23 days of its run at the Kochi multiplexes. The movie is sure to cross the 50-Lakh mark and not many Malayalam movies of the year have managed to cross this milestone.

    The Days Ahead

    B Tech has been released in centres outside Kerala as well. Meanwhile, the Asif Ali starrer is expected to continue its good run and march ahead in the upcoming days as well. Kaala is the next big release to hit the theatres across Kerala and the film has been scheduled for a release on June 07, 2018.


    Apart from Asif Ali, B Tech also features Anoop Menon, Arjun Ashok, Aparna Balamaurali, Niranjana Anoop, Deepak Parambol, Sreenath Bhasi, Alencier Ley, Saiju Kurup etc., in important roles.

