 »   »   » B Tech Box Office Collections: The Latest Update Is Here!

Opening Weekend

B Tech, which had hit the theatres on a Saturday, had a good start at the Kochi multiplexes. The film had 6 shows on its opening day and it increased to 10 shows from the second day onwards. According to the collection report by Forum Keralam, the Asif Ali starrer fetched approximately 4.59 Lakhs on its opening weekend, which were indeed good numbers.

Weekdays

Well, the good reports that the film received did help in maintaining the steady collections on the weekdays as well. The film successfully passed the Monday test as it fetched above 2.3 Lakhs on the first day of the weekdays at an impressive occupancy rate of above 74 %.

Statistics Courtesy: Forum Keralam

9 Days Collections

B Tech has entered the second week of its run at the Kochi multiplexes and the movie is continuing its run with 10 shows/day. The second weekend too, was a good one for the Asif Ali starrer. According to the report by Forum Keralam, the film has fetched approximately 23.53 Lakhs from the 9 days of run.

Other Locations

Going by the reports on social media, B Tech is doing a good business in the single screens as well. Meanwhile, the film has been released in centres outside Kerala. With such good reports coming in, B Tech is on its way to emerge as a big success at the box office. The platform is well set for the film for a long innings at the box office.