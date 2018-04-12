 »   »   » B.Tech: The First Official Trailer Of The Asif Ali Starrer Is Out!

Related Articles
- Asif Ali & Jis Joy To Team Up For Their Third Consecutive Film!
- Malayalam Movies 2017: The Underrated Performances Of The Year!
- Prithviraj’s Vimaanam: Asif Ali To Bring the Film To The Theatres!
- WOW! Asif Ali & Aparna Balamurali To Team Up For The Third Time!
- Take Off Continues To Shine: Yet Another Big Achievement For The Film!
- Chembarathipoo: The First Look Poster Of The Movie Is Out!
Most of the recent flicks of Asif Ali have been extremely good ones with the actor in him shining with variety roles. He will be next seen in the upcoming flick B.Tech, which also is debut directorial venture of Mridul Nair.
Earlier, the makers of the film had come up with a stylish teaser of the B.Tech, which did gain a whole lot of attention of the youngsters. Now, the team has come up with the official trailer of the movie.
The 2 minutes 04 seconds long trailer of the film gives a perfect introduction to the Asif Ali starrer. It is quite clear that the film narrates the tale of a group of B.Tech students. The story is set against the backdrop of Bangalore city. It seems like the movie won't be a usual campus based flick and there are some elements of thrill as well. The trailer of the film has definitely packed a punch and we can expect a quality entertainer from the team.
Apart from Asif Ali, the film also features actors like Anoop Menon, Sreenath Bhasi, Deepak Parambol, Aju Varghese, Saiju Kurupp, Aparna Balamurali, VK Prakash etc., in crucial roles.
B.Tech has been produced under the banner MAQTRO Pictures that produced the movies Sunday Holiday and C/O Saira Banu. The film is expected to come out in the theatres during this summer season. The makers are yet to make an official announcement regarding the release date of the movie.
For all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment, Subscribe to Filmibeat.