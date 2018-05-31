English
 'Badai Bungalow Will Be Continued', Confirms Arya!

'Badai Bungalow Will Be Continued', Confirms Arya!


    Badai Bungalow is undoubtedly one of the most popular television programmes in Malayalam and moreover, it is a show well-connected to the Malayalam film industry, as many of the top celebrities have attended this superhit show. Most recently, Ramesh Pisharody, who is the main host of the show took to his official Facebook page to send out a sad news that the show will come to an end after the next couple of episodes.

    This had left all the fans of Badai Bungalow hugely disappointed, but now here is another major update regarding Badai Bungalow, which is sure to leave them overjoyed.Actress and television host Arya, who is also a major part of Badai Baungalow, recently came LIVE on Facebook to break this big news.

    Arya confirmed that the channel has decided to continue the show and they aren't winding it up. She also added that the official announcement regarding the same will be made through the social media pages of Asianet.

    Take a look at the video sent out by Arya..

    Well, this definitely has come as a happy news for the Malayalam audience and it rightly shows the huge demand that Badai Bungalow has among the audiences. Popular actor Mukesh is also a part of this highly acclaimed show. Along with Mukesh, Ramesh Pisharody and Arya, other artistes like Manoj Guinness, Praseeda are also the prominent members of Badai Bungalow. Earlier, popular actor Dharmajan was also a major part of Badai Bungalow.

    Story first published: Thursday, May 31, 2018, 12:20 [IST]
