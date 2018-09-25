 »   »   »  Balabhaskar & Family Meet With An Accident; Daughter Passes Away In The Unfortunate Incident!

Popular violinist Balabhaskar and his family met with an accident in Thiruvananthapuram. In the unfortunate incident, Balabhaskar's daughter Tejaswini Bala (2) passed away. Reportedly, the incident occurred at 4:30 AM this morning, when the Innova car that they were travelling in rammed into a tree. Balabhaskar, wife Priya and driver Arjun have been admitted to one of the hospitals in Thiruvananthapuram . According to the reports, the musician has suffered some major injuries and is in the ICU.

According to a report, Balabhaskar and family were in Thrissur for a temple visit. It was during the return journey to Thiruvananthapuram that the unfortunate incident occurred.

Balabhaskar is a popular violinist and the musician enjoys a huge fan base. His stage shows have been hugely popular and his on-stage violin performances have a huge fan following. Apart from the on-stage performances, he has also done a good number of music albums. Apart from this, he has tried his hands on music direction in movies as well. He donned the hat of a music director for the film Mangalyapallakku.