 »   »   » Before Aadhi: Box Office Analysis Of Jeethu Joseph's Previous 5 Movies!

Oozham

Oozham, which marked the reunion of Prithviraj-Jeethu Joseph team had hit theatres in 2016. The film, which was tagged as a revenge drama came in amidst huge expectations. Upon its release, Oozham met with mixed reviews from the audiences but still, the movie managed to do a decent business in the theatres during the Onam season of 2016.



Life Of Josutty

The expectations on Life Of Josutty was nothing less than phenomenal. The Dileep starrer was Jeethu Joseph's next release in Malayalam after Drishyam. Moreover, the film also marked the second association of Dileep and Jeethu Joseph after the superhit film My Boss. Life Of Josutty was more like a biography that took us through the life of its central character. The film opened to mixed reviews with everyone praising Dileep's performance in the film. The movie did a decent business but more was expected.



Papanasam

Papanasam marked Jeethu Joseph's debut in Tamil cinema. He got the big chance to direct Kamal Haasan in this remake of Malayalam movie Drishyam. The movie earned positive reviews and it was one of those rare remakes which did full justice to its original. The film had a fine run in the theatres and gained a superhit status.



Drishyam

Well, nothing much has to be said about this film, which was a game-changer in the history of Malayalam cinema. The Mohanlal starrer, directed and scripted by Jeethu Joseph did set some big records and moreover, introduced the 50-Crore club to Mollywood. The film earned the tag of a perfect movie and enjoys a cult fan following even now.



Memories

Memories can definitely be tagged as one of the perfect crime thrillers of Malayalam cinema. The film, which kept the audiences on their toes, did showcase the brilliance of the director and writer in Jeethu Joseph. Memories had a fine run in the theatres and went on to become a big hit.

