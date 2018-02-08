 »   »   » Before Aami: Box Office Analysis Of Kamal's Previous 5 Movies!

Utopiayile Rajavu (2015)

Utopiayile Rajavu had hit the theatres during the Onam season of 2015. The film, scripted by Amen fame PS Rafeeque came in amidst huge expectations. The Kamal-Mammootty combo was expected to strike big once again with a social satire but the film turned out to be a half-baked attempt. The film couldn't create the desired impact at the box office.



Nadan (2013)

Kamal's Nadan featured Jayaram in the lead role and it had a strong performance from its lead actor. The movie was indeed a fine attempt from the film-maker to take the audiences through the life of a theatre artist. Disappointingly, Nadan despite being a fine film couldn't make a big mark at the box office.



Celluloid (2012)

Celluloid can be rated as one of the finest works of the director and the writer in Kamal. The biopic on J C Daniel, featured Prithviraj in the lead role and the movie narrated an unknown tale about the father of Malayalam cinema. The film apart from becoming a big success at the box office also went on to win big at the Kerala State Film Awards.



Swapna Sanchari (2011)

Swapna Sanchari marked the reunion of Jayaram and Kamal, after a brief break. The film, which was in the lines of Kamal movies of the 1980s and the 1990s was a perfect family entertainer. The combo of Jayaram and Kamal once again delivered a success with this well-crafted movie.



Gadhama (2011)

Gadhama was one such film that earned a lot of praises from the critics. Kamal had opted for a realistic approach in this film and the movie went on to win the love of genuine movie lovers. Gadhama also had a power-packed performance from Kavya Madhavan, who went on to win the Kerala State Film Award. The movie had a decent run in the theatres.

