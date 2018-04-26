 »   »   » Before Aravindante Athidhikal: When Sreenivasan & Vineeth Sreenivasan Appeared In The Same Movie!

Traffic

Traffic, directed by Rajesh Pillai, is one of the most loved films of this decade. The movie, which was truly a trendsetter of Malayalam cinema did feature Sreenivasan and Vineeth Sreenivasan in important roles. At the same time, both of them didn't have any sequence together in the film. Sreenivasan played a full-length role in the movie and at the same time, Vineeth Sreenivasan played a comparatively short yet a crucial role that drives the film forward.



Makante Achan

It was through Makante Achan that the father and son first shared the screen space in a film. In fact, both of them acted as father and son on screen as well and the combination was well-appreciated. The film, directed by VM Vinu catered well to the family audiences and the movie did taste good success at the box office.



Padmasree Bharath Dr. Saroj Kumar

In this film, which was a spin-off of Udayananu Thaaram, Sreenivasan reprised his role from the original. The movie, scripted by Sreenivasan and directed by Sajin Raghavan, came in to the theatres amidst huge expectation but couldn't live up to the hype. Vineeth Sreenivasan too, played a crucial and important role in the movie and that of an upcoming young actor.



Oru Muthassi Gadha

Oru Muthassi Gadha, the second directorial venture of Jude Anthany Joseph, was one such film that earned the appreciation of the family audiences and emerged as a success. Both Sreenivasan and Vineeth Sreenivasan were part of this film, but they didn't have any combination sequences. Interestingly, Vineeth Sreenivasan played the younger version of the character portrayed by Sreenivasan in the movie.

