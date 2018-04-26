 »   »   » Before Aravindante Athidhikal: When Sreenivasan & Vineeth Sreenivasan Appeared In The Same Movie!

Related Articles
- Sathyan Anthikkad-Sreenivasan Team's Next Movie To Get A New Title!
- Fahadh Faasil To Star In Sreenivasan-Sathyan Anthikad Team's Next Movie!
- Aravindante Athidhikal To Hit The Theatres On This Date!
- Aravindante Athidhikal: The First Official Teaser Is Out!
- Popular Malayalam Actor Sreenivasan Hospitalised!
- Actor Dileep’s Arrest: Sreenivasan Comes Out With His Opinion!
- Sreenivasan Talks About Sunday Holiday & His Favourite Film!
- Sunday Holiday Movie Review: A Good Pick For Your Next Holiday!
- Another Star Kid All Set For A Debut In Mollywood!
- Asif Ali's Sunday Holiday All Set To Hit The Theatres Tomorrow!
- Ayal Sasi Box Office: Opening Day Kerala Collections
- Vineeth Sreenivasan Reveals His Biggest Wish As A Film-maker!
- Aravindante Athidhikal: A Grand Launch For The Trailer Of The Movie!
Sreenivasan and Vineeth Sreenivasan are back together with the film Aravindante Athithikal, which is all set for a release tomorrow (April 27, 2018). The film, directed by M Mohanan looks to be a promising affair.
It has always been a treat to watch the father-son duo on the screen and their on-screen chemistry has been fascinating. Before the entry of Aravindante Athithikal to the theatres, here we take you through the Malayalam movies of the past in which both of them played important roles.
Traffic
Traffic, directed by Rajesh Pillai, is one of the most loved films of this decade. The movie, which was truly a trendsetter of Malayalam cinema did feature Sreenivasan and Vineeth Sreenivasan in important roles. At the same time, both of them didn't have any sequence together in the film. Sreenivasan played a full-length role in the movie and at the same time, Vineeth Sreenivasan played a comparatively short yet a crucial role that drives the film forward.
Makante Achan
It was through Makante Achan that the father and son first shared the screen space in a film. In fact, both of them acted as father and son on screen as well and the combination was well-appreciated. The film, directed by VM Vinu catered well to the family audiences and the movie did taste good success at the box office.
Padmasree Bharath Dr. Saroj Kumar
In this film, which was a spin-off of Udayananu Thaaram, Sreenivasan reprised his role from the original. The movie, scripted by Sreenivasan and directed by Sajin Raghavan, came in to the theatres amidst huge expectation but couldn't live up to the hype. Vineeth Sreenivasan too, played a crucial and important role in the movie and that of an upcoming young actor.
Oru Muthassi Gadha
Oru Muthassi Gadha, the second directorial venture of Jude Anthany Joseph, was one such film that earned the appreciation of the family audiences and emerged as a success. Both Sreenivasan and Vineeth Sreenivasan were part of this film, but they didn't have any combination sequences. Interestingly, Vineeth Sreenivasan played the younger version of the character portrayed by Sreenivasan in the movie.
Well, apart from these, Vineeth Sreenivasan has directed Sreenivasan in a couple of films. The senior actor played crucial roles in the first two directorial ventures of Vineeth Sreenivasan, Malarvadi Arts Club and Thattathin Marayathu.
For all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment, Subscribe to Filmibeat.