 »   »   » Before Daivame Kaithozham K Kumarakanam: Box Office Performances Of Jayaram's Previous 5 Movies

Jayaram-Salim Kumar team is all set to entertain the audiences with Daivame Kaithozham K Kumarakanam, the much awaited film, which will make a big release tomorrow (January 12, 2018).
Daivame Kaithozham K Kumarakanam did find a place in the list of the most awaited movies right during its announcement stages, and this film has been pitted to mark the comeback of Jayaram to the league of big hits.
Well, Jayaram is definitely in need of a real big hit and his fans are definitely looking up to Daivame Kaithozham K Kumarakanam for the same. Before the arrival of Daivame Kaithozham K Kumarakanam, here we take you through an analysis on the box office performances of Jayaram's previous 5 movies..
Aakashamittayee
Aakashamittayee is one such film, which gained some good reviews upon its release but failed to make an impact at the box office due to the big competitions. The film jointly directed by M Padmakumar and Samuthirakkani dealt with some important issues and Jayaram portrayed his role to perfection. A film that definitely deserved more!
Achayans
Achayans was one of the highly anticipated movies of Jayaram of the year 2017. This multistarrer movie, which featured Jayaram in a stylish avatar was helmed by Kannan Thamarakkulam. The movie had opened to mixed reviews but still, the film managed to do a decent business in the theatres.
Sathya
Sathya featured Jayaram in an action hero avatar yet again and the film, directed by Diphan was in the lines of a road movie. Disappointingly, Sathya didn't have anything new and the film failed to perform well at the box office.
Aadupuliyattam
A lot of expectations were pinned up on Aadupuliyattam, which featured Jayaram in an all-new look. The film, tagged as a horror thriller did satisfy the fans of this particular genre. According to the reports, the film fetched above 7 Crores and did an above average business at the box office.