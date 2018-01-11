 »   »   » Before Daivame Kaithozham K Kumarakanam: Box Office Performances Of Jayaram's Previous 5 Movies

Jayaram-Salim Kumar team is all set to entertain the audiences with Daivame Kaithozham K Kumarakanam, the much awaited film, which will make a big release tomorrow (January 12, 2018).

Daivame Kaithozham K Kumarakanam did find a place in the list of the most awaited movies right during its announcement stages, and this film has been pitted to mark the comeback of Jayaram to the league of big hits.

Well, Jayaram is definitely in need of a real big hit and his fans are definitely looking up to Daivame Kaithozham K Kumarakanam for the same. Before the arrival of Daivame Kaithozham K Kumarakanam, here we take you through an analysis on the box office performances of Jayaram's previous 5 movies..