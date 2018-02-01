 »   »   » Before Hey Jude: A Quick Look At Shyamaprasad's Previous 5 Movies!

Ivide (2015)

It was in the year 2015 that Ivide had hit the theatres. The story of the film, which was in the lines of a cross-over movie was set against the backdrop of the US. The film, which was a slow paced thriller that gave due importance to three central characters, featured Prithviraj, Nivin Pauly and Bhavana in the lead roles. Ivide was definitely a well-made film that deserved much more at the box office. The film, which released on the same day as that of Premam did face tight competitions from the latter.



Artist (2014)

Artist would definitely rank among the top works of Shyamaprasad, the director. The film, which featured Fahadh Faasil and Ann Augustine the lead roles centred around the characters played by them. Artist earned huge critical acclaim and had a decent run at the theatres, as well. Importantly, the film fetched Shyamaprasad, Fahadh Faasil and Ann Augustine the Kerala State Film Awards for the Best Director, Best Actor and Best Actress respectively.



English (2013)

English, the Shyamaprasad movie that hit the theatres in 2013, did feature a huge star cast comprising of actors like Jayasurya, Nivin Pauly, Mukesh, Nadiya Moidu, Remya Nameesan etc. The movie took us through the lives of a group of Keralites, who are settled in England with various jobs. This film also earned huge praises from the critics but couldn't make it big at the award circuits.



Arike (2012)

Arike, the Shyamaprasad directorial featured Dileep, Mamtha Mohandas and Samvrutha Sunil in the lead roles. The movie narrated an interesting romantic tale and was indeed a different take on relationships. The movie, which had its soul at the right place featured some fine performances from all of its lead actors.



Electra (2010)

Electra had fetched Shyamaprasad, his third Kerala State Film award for the Best Director. The film, which featured Nayanathara in the title role had premiered at the IFFI 2010 and later got screened in other international film festivals as well.

