 »   »   » Before Kuttanadan Marpappa: Kunchacko Boban's Previous 5 Movies With Debut Directors!

Take Off (2017)

Take Off is one of the finest films in the career of Kunchacko Boban so far. The film, which hit the theatres in the year 2017, did fetch a lot of recognition and it marked the big entry of editor Mahesh Narayanan as a film-maker. Kunchacko Boban too, came up with a spectacular performance and the movie emerged as a commercial and a critical success.



Valleem Thetti Pulleem Thetti

Well, Valleem Thetti Pulleem Thetti was one among the most hyped movies of Kunchacko Boban. The movie was the debut directorial venture of Rishi Sivakumar and the promos of the film promised it to be a colourful entertainer. The songs were also much appreciated. But, the movie couldn't live up to the expectations.



Rajamma @ Yahoo (2015)

Rajamma @ Yahoo, which featured Kunchacko Boban and Asif Ali in the lead roles paved way for the debut of Reghu Rama Varma, who had worked as an assistant to Lal Jose. The film came in with decent expectations with the big star cast and the different look of Kunchacko Boban turning out to be the major highlights. But, Rajamma @ Yahoo couldn't make the desired impact at the box office.



Chirakodinja Kinavukal (2015)

Chirakodinja Kinavukal was the first recognized spoof movie of Malayalam cinema. The film, directed by debut Santhosh Viswanathan was indeed a daring attempt, which deserved to be a bigger success at the box office. Kunchacko Boban received a lot of praises for accepting a film like this, which opened a new genre in Malayalam films.



Konthayum Poonoolum (2014)

Konthayum Poonoolum, was the debut venture of film-maker Jijo Antony, who later went on to make movies like Darwinte Parinamam and Pokkiri Simon. This film featured Kunchacko Boban in an important role and the movie had an out-of-the-box theme. Konthayum Poonoolum did receive wide praises from the critics but couldn't perform well at the box office.

