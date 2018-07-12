 »   »   »  Before Neerali: Revisiting The 5 Best Thrillers Of Mohanlal In This Decade So Far!

Grandmaster

Grandmaster, from Mohanlal-B Unnikrishnan team, was a perfectly crafted investigative thriller that kept the audiences guessing till the end. In the film, Mohanlal played the role of a police officer named Chandrashekhar who is investigating a series of murders. The film emerged as a success at the box office.

Pulimurugan

Nothing much has to be said about this movie, which rightly is the biggest ever hit in the history of Mollywood. It wouldn't be wrong to classify Pulimurugan into this genre as it was a film mixed with action, thrill and adventure elements in equal proportions.

Drishyam

Drishyam is undoubtedly one of the finest thrillers ever made. The film, directed by Jeethu Joseph, stayed loyal to its genre as it was filled with intriguing moments and some brilliant twists. The popularity that the film received touched newer heights as the movie went on to be remade in multiple languages.

Oppam

Oppam, directed by Priyadarshan, was indeed a well-crafted thriller that provided umpteen number of edge-of-the-seat moments. With its captivating narrating pattern and a stellar performance by Mohanlal, the film kept the audiences glued to their seats and rightly, the film fetched a blockbuster status at the box office.

Villain

Villain, the previous release of Mohanlal had its own set of specialities. The film had a towering performance from Mohanlal and the movie was a slow-paced emotional thriller, which stayed close to its genre. The thrilling elements were in tact and the movie had tried to break the cliches associated with normal movies that fall into such a genre.