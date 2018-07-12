 »   »   »  Before Neerali: Revisiting The 5 Best Thrillers Of Mohanlal In This Decade So Far!

Related Articles
- Dileep Row: Will The Anger Against Mohanlal Affect The Box Office Performance Of Neerali?
- Mohanlal's Neerali, Prithviraj's Koode & Other Malayalam Movies To Watch Out For In July 2018!
- Mohanlal Starrer Neerali Has Been Postponed & The New Release Date Is Out!
- Parvatii Nair Tags The Experience Of Acting With Mohanlal As A True Blessing!
- Neerali Video Song: Mohanlal & Shreya Ghosal Render An Enduring Duet Song!
- Neerali, Abrahaminte Santhathikal & Other Malayalam Movies To Watch Out For In June 2018!
- Mohanlal's Neerali: The Much Awaited Trailer Is Out & It Is Indeed A Riveting One!
- Mohanlal Starrer Neerali: The First Teaser Is Here!
- Mohanlal Starrer Neerali: The Motion Poster Is Catchy & Intriguing One!
- Vishu Special Treats! Abrahaminte Santhathikal's First Look Poster, Neerali's Promo & Other Gifts!
- Mohanlal Starrer Neerali’s Satellite Rights Already Sold!
- Mohanlal's Neerali To Be Bigger Than Pulimurugan In Terms Of VFX?
Neerali is making it to the theatres tomorrow (July 13, 2018) and the Mohanlal starrer has huge expectations upon it. The makers of the film haven't revealed much about the storyline of the movie, which is touted to be a film in the lines of a thriller. The teaser and the trailer of the film has also promised the film to be a very captivating watch.
In his career spanning close to 40 years, Mohanlal has been a part of good number of thrillers and Neerali is expected to be quite different from each one of them. Before the big arrival of Neerali, here we take you through some of the best thrillers of Mohanlal in this decade(from 2010 - till present) so far.
Grandmaster
Grandmaster, from Mohanlal-B Unnikrishnan team, was a perfectly crafted investigative thriller that kept the audiences guessing till the end. In the film, Mohanlal played the role of a police officer named Chandrashekhar who is investigating a series of murders. The film emerged as a success at the box office.
Pulimurugan
Nothing much has to be said about this movie, which rightly is the biggest ever hit in the history of Mollywood. It wouldn't be wrong to classify Pulimurugan into this genre as it was a film mixed with action, thrill and adventure elements in equal proportions.
Drishyam
Drishyam is undoubtedly one of the finest thrillers ever made. The film, directed by Jeethu Joseph, stayed loyal to its genre as it was filled with intriguing moments and some brilliant twists. The popularity that the film received touched newer heights as the movie went on to be remade in multiple languages.
Oppam
Oppam, directed by Priyadarshan, was indeed a well-crafted thriller that provided umpteen number of edge-of-the-seat moments. With its captivating narrating pattern and a stellar performance by Mohanlal, the film kept the audiences glued to their seats and rightly, the film fetched a blockbuster status at the box office.
Villain
Villain, the previous release of Mohanlal had its own set of specialities. The film had a towering performance from Mohanlal and the movie was a slow-paced emotional thriller, which stayed close to its genre. The thrilling elements were in tact and the movie had tried to break the cliches associated with normal movies that fall into such a genre.