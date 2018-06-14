 »   »   »  Before Njan Marykutty: Box Office Analysis Of Jayasurya's Previous 5 Movies!

Captain

Captain was the actor's first release of the year 2018 and Jayasurya didn't miss the target. The film, which is the biopic of veteran football player VP Sathya was lauded by the critics and the audiences. Jayasurya's performance as the lead character made an ever lasting impact and the movie still remains as one of the best performing Malayalam movies at the box office in the year so far.



Aadu 2

Nothing much has to be said about Aadu 2, which emerged as a sequel that did a scintillating business than its prequel. The movie emerged as a blockbuster with the audiences pouring in to the theatres in large numbers. The movie, which had graced the theatres during the Christmas season of 2017 continued its domination in the theatres for a good number of days and could be tagged as one of the biggest successes in the actor's career so far.



Punyalan Private Limited

Punyalan Piivate Limited, the previous film from Jayasurya-Ranjith Sankar team was a befitting sequel to a superhit prequel. In fact, Punyalan Private Limited emerged as a bigger grosser as it went on to fetch above 16 Crores at the box office and the movie enjoyed a long run in the theatres.



Fukri

Fukri was the actor's first release of the year 2017 and the movie had come up with its own share of specialties. The film marked the first association of hit film-maker Siddique and Jayasurya. However, the film couldn't live up to the big expectations and met with average reviews.



Pretham

Pretham, the film that released in the year 2016, was yet another memorable film from Jayasurya-Ranjith Sankar team. The movie had featured Jayasurya in the role of a mentalist and the film featured a fresh concept. Rightly, Pretham went on to do a fine business in the theatres and it found a place in list of the big hits of that year.

