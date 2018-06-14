English
 »   »   »  Before Njan Marykutty: Box Office Analysis Of Jayasurya's Previous 5 Movies!

Before Njan Marykutty: Box Office Analysis Of Jayasurya's Previous 5 Movies!

Posted By:
Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Jayasurya is gearing up to deliver yet another film to remember, in the form of Njan Marykutty, which has been directed by popular film-maker Ranjith Sankar. The movie will be gracing the big screens tomorrow (June 15, 2018) and expectations are good enough on this venture, which looks a fresh attempt.

    Meanwhile, Jayasurya is definitely going through a purple patch, with the actor in him coming up with some remarkable performances in each film of his. Most of his previous films have won a lot of praises and went on to do an equally good business at the box office as well. Njan Marykutty is expected to continue that trend. Before the big arrival of Njan Marykutty, here is a box office analysis on Jayasurya's previous 5 movies.

    Captain

    Captain was the actor's first release of the year 2018 and Jayasurya didn't miss the target. The film, which is the biopic of veteran football player VP Sathya was lauded by the critics and the audiences. Jayasurya's performance as the lead character made an ever lasting impact and the movie still remains as one of the best performing Malayalam movies at the box office in the year so far.

    Aadu 2

    Nothing much has to be said about Aadu 2, which emerged as a sequel that did a scintillating business than its prequel. The movie emerged as a blockbuster with the audiences pouring in to the theatres in large numbers. The movie, which had graced the theatres during the Christmas season of 2017 continued its domination in the theatres for a good number of days and could be tagged as one of the biggest successes in the actor's career so far.

    Punyalan Private Limited

    Punyalan Piivate Limited, the previous film from Jayasurya-Ranjith Sankar team was a befitting sequel to a superhit prequel. In fact, Punyalan Private Limited emerged as a bigger grosser as it went on to fetch above 16 Crores at the box office and the movie enjoyed a long run in the theatres.

    Fukri

    Fukri was the actor's first release of the year 2017 and the movie had come up with its own share of specialties. The film marked the first association of hit film-maker Siddique and Jayasurya. However, the film couldn't live up to the big expectations and met with average reviews.

    Pretham

    Pretham, the film that released in the year 2016, was yet another memorable film from Jayasurya-Ranjith Sankar team. The movie had featured Jayasurya in the role of a mentalist and the film featured a fresh concept. Rightly, Pretham went on to do a fine business in the theatres and it found a place in list of the big hits of that year.


    Read more about: njan marykutty jayasurya
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue