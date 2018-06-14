 »   »   »  Before Njan Marykutty: Box Office Analysis Of Jayasurya's Previous 5 Movies!

Related Articles
- Njan Marykutty Update: The Jayasurya Starrer Will Hit The Theatres On This Date!
- Jayasurya's Njan Marykutti Begins & Ranjith Sankar Has A Thanksgiving Message To Mammootty!
- Jayasurya Has Appeared As A Female Model For His Wife!
- Jayasurya, Prayaga Martin, Priya Varrier & Roshan Abdul Rahoof Win Big At Lulu Fashion Week 2018
- Jayasurya’s Njan Marykutty: Suraj Venjaramoodu & Joju George Are A Part Of The Movie!
- Jayasurya's Njan Marykutty: Jewel Mary To Be A Part Of The Movie!
- CONFIRMED! Shaji Pappan & Gang To Return With Aadu 3!
- Jayasurya, The King Of Makeovers, Is All Set To Stun Us Yet Again With Njan Marykutty!
- WOW! Aadu Is Making A Return To The Theatres!
- Captain: Top Film-makers Heap Praises On This Jayasurya Starrer!
- Captain Movie Review: Jayasurya Not Acts, But Lives As VP Sathyan In This Moving Biopic!
- Jayasurya's Captain Censored With A Clean 'U'
Jayasurya is gearing up to deliver yet another film to remember, in the form of Njan Marykutty, which has been directed by popular film-maker Ranjith Sankar. The movie will be gracing the big screens tomorrow (June 15, 2018) and expectations are good enough on this venture, which looks a fresh attempt.
Meanwhile, Jayasurya is definitely going through a purple patch, with the actor in him coming up with some remarkable performances in each film of his. Most of his previous films have won a lot of praises and went on to do an equally good business at the box office as well. Njan Marykutty is expected to continue that trend. Before the big arrival of Njan Marykutty, here is a box office analysis on Jayasurya's previous 5 movies.
Captain
Captain was the actor's first release of the year 2018 and Jayasurya didn't miss the target. The film, which is the biopic of veteran football player VP Sathya was lauded by the critics and the audiences. Jayasurya's performance as the lead character made an ever lasting impact and the movie still remains as one of the best performing Malayalam movies at the box office in the year so far.
Aadu 2
Nothing much has to be said about Aadu 2, which emerged as a sequel that did a scintillating business than its prequel. The movie emerged as a blockbuster with the audiences pouring in to the theatres in large numbers. The movie, which had graced the theatres during the Christmas season of 2017 continued its domination in the theatres for a good number of days and could be tagged as one of the biggest successes in the actor's career so far.
Punyalan Private Limited
Punyalan Piivate Limited, the previous film from Jayasurya-Ranjith Sankar team was a befitting sequel to a superhit prequel. In fact, Punyalan Private Limited emerged as a bigger grosser as it went on to fetch above 16 Crores at the box office and the movie enjoyed a long run in the theatres.
Fukri
Fukri was the actor's first release of the year 2017 and the movie had come up with its own share of specialties. The film marked the first association of hit film-maker Siddique and Jayasurya. However, the film couldn't live up to the big expectations and met with average reviews.
Pretham
Pretham, the film that released in the year 2016, was yet another memorable film from Jayasurya-Ranjith Sankar team. The movie had featured Jayasurya in the role of a mentalist and the film featured a fresh concept. Rightly, Pretham went on to do a fine business in the theatres and it found a place in list of the big hits of that year.
For all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment, Subscribe to Filmibeat.