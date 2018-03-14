 »   »   » Before Poomaram: A Trip Down Film Journey Of Kalidas Jayaram & Abrid Shine!

The wait for Poomaram, the Kalidas Jayaram starrer, has indeed been a long one. Nevertheless, the film is finally set to mark its arrival at the big screens tomorrow (March 15, 2018).

Kalidas Jayaram and Abrid Shine- these two names have been the focal point of all the discussions surrounding Poomaram. The big entry of Kalidas Jayaram as a lead actor has been a long awaited one and when the audiences heard that it will be through a film directed by Abrid Shine, the expectationssoared to newer heights.



Before the big arrival of Poomaram, here we take you for a journey through the previous movies of Kalidas Jayaram and Abrid Shine.



Kochu Kochu Santhoshangal (2000) It was Kochu Kochu Santhoshangal, starring Jayaram in the lead role, which paved way for the entry of Kalidas Jayaram as a child artist. In the film, a young Kalidas Jayaram played the role of a 6-year-old kid, who lives with his father. The combination sequences of Jayaram and Kalidas Jayaram gained a lot of appreciation and the movie too, emerged as a big success.

Ente Veedu Appoontem (2003) 3 years later, Kalidas Jayaram ventured to acting yet again and this time through the intense film Ente Veedu Appoontem, directed by Sibi Malayil. The film narrated a strong theme that surrounded around the young character played by Kalidas. In fact, the power house performance of the actor fetched Kalidas Jayaram the National Award for the Best Child Actor.

1983 (2014) 1983 is one such movie that will remain special to the Malayalam film audiences. The realistic movie took majority of the audiences, back to their childhood and teens and it rightly established the emotional connect of cricket with the youngsters of the 1980s and the 1990s. The movie which starred Nivin Pauly in the lead role emerged as a big success and Abrid Shine established himself as a dependable film-maker.

Action Hero Biju (2016) With Action Hero Biju, Abrid Shine offered the Malayalam film audiences, a different cop tale without any overboard elements. This Nivin Pauly starrer too, was praised for its realistic quotient and daringness to showcase something different from the usual cop movies in Malayalam. The film turned out to be a super success at the box office.



At the same time, Kalidas Jayaram has already made his big entry in Tamil film industry as a lead hero. Meen Kuzhambum Mann Paanayum, featuring the young actor in the lead role had hit the theatres in the last year. He has also completed the film Oru Pakka Kathai.