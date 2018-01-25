 »   »   » Before Street Lights: The Previous 5 Cop Roles Of Mammootty!

Kasaba (2016)

In Kasaba, Mammootty appeared as a debonair and dashing police officer named Rajan Zachariah, who works according to his terms. In fact, the character did fit into the bill of mass police officer roles that have come out in Malayalam films and audiences got to witness the actor in a mass avatar, once again. The film was one of the much awaited films of the year 2016 and did make a record opening in the theatres.



Face 2 Face (2012)

Face 2 Face had come out in the theatres in the year 2012. The film had featured Mammootty in the lead role of a character named Balachandran, who is a suspended police officer. In fact, the film had an investigative mood surrounding it but the movie failed to click at the box office.



The Train (2011)

The Train, directed by Jayaraj featured Mammootty in the lead role. The film had a non-linear narration and narrated the events that happen in a single day. Mammootty played the role of a police officer named Kedarnath in the film, who has a tragic past. The film was high on quality but couldn't make much of an impact at the box office.



August 15 (2011)

August 15 marked the return of the police character named Perumal, portrayed by Mammootty himself in the movie August 1, which hit the theatres in the 1980s. August 15 marked the return of the much celebrated character and the sequel was directed by Shaji Kailas. The investigative thriller was high on expectations and Mammootty excelled in the role but the film failed to live up to the expectations.



Daddy Cool (2009)

Daddy Cool, the debut directorial venture of Aashiq Abu featured Mammootty in the lead character named Antony Simon, a lazy police officer who likes to spend time with his child watching and playing cricket. Mammootty stole the show with the portrayal of a character, which had some humour quotient associated with it.

