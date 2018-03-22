 »   »   » Before Sudani From Nigeria: A Quick Glance At Soubin Shahir’s Progress To A Lead Actor

Related Articles
Soubin Shahir is all set to step into the shoes of a lead hero with the movie Sudani From Nigeria, which will be gracing the big screens tomorrow (March 23, 2018). The actor who has already proved his mettle as a versatile actor is all to set to stun the audiences yet again, with this upcoming film.
We all know that Soubin Shahir entered the film industry working as an assistant to some of the top film-makers of the industry. Later, he forayed into acting and his growth as a dependable actor has indeed been a phenomenal one. While the actor is all set to put a step forward as a lead hero, here we take you through the scintillating journey of Soubin Shahir as an actor.
The Big Entry Through Annayum Rasoolum
It was through Annayum Rasoolum that he was first noticed as an actor. His role of Collin, which was glazed with a realistic touch was performed to perfection by this multi-talented actor. The role as well as the man who portrayed it gained the attention of the audiences and it marked the big beginning for the actor.
Premam & Chandrettan Evideya – Big Breakthroughs
These two movies came in quick succession, in fact, within a span of few weeks. In Chandrettan Evideya, he played an able foil to the character played by Dileep and he did nail with his impeccable comic timing. It was through his portrayal of PT Master in Premam that he reached a larger section of the audiences. Later, he impressed with a good number of comic roles in movies like Maheshinte Prathikaram, Loham, Charlie and much more.
The Amazing Makeover In Kammatipaadam
Well, when the audiences tagged him as the new age comedy king of Malayalam cinema, Soubin Shahir sprung a surprise with his role in Kammatipaadam. All those who watched the FDFS of Kammatipaadam was shocked to see this man in different role altogether. He stunned with his performance in this raw and rusty character, which had no dialogues in the film.
The Stunner In Parava
With Parava, Soubin proved his prowess as a film-maker and the movie gained widespread acclaim. More importantly, he just left everyone awestruck with the portrayal of the main negative role in the movie. Truly, the role was yet another feather in the cap of Soubin's acting career.
Sudani From Nigeria is the fourth release of the actor in 2018 after Carbon, Street Lights and Rosapoo. He had impressed the audiences with his matured performances in Carbon and Street Lights. Sudani From Nigeria carries good pre-release reports and it definitely is expected to offer a big entry for Soubin Shahir as a lead actor. We wish the Soubin Shahir and the entire team all the very best.