 »   »   » Before Sudani From Nigeria: A Quick Glance At Soubin Shahir’s Progress To A Lead Actor

The Big Entry Through Annayum Rasoolum

It was through Annayum Rasoolum that he was first noticed as an actor. His role of Collin, which was glazed with a realistic touch was performed to perfection by this multi-talented actor. The role as well as the man who portrayed it gained the attention of the audiences and it marked the big beginning for the actor.

Premam & Chandrettan Evideya – Big Breakthroughs

These two movies came in quick succession, in fact, within a span of few weeks. In Chandrettan Evideya, he played an able foil to the character played by Dileep and he did nail with his impeccable comic timing. It was through his portrayal of PT Master in Premam that he reached a larger section of the audiences. Later, he impressed with a good number of comic roles in movies like Maheshinte Prathikaram, Loham, Charlie and much more.

The Amazing Makeover In Kammatipaadam

Well, when the audiences tagged him as the new age comedy king of Malayalam cinema, Soubin Shahir sprung a surprise with his role in Kammatipaadam. All those who watched the FDFS of Kammatipaadam was shocked to see this man in different role altogether. He stunned with his performance in this raw and rusty character, which had no dialogues in the film.

The Stunner In Parava

With Parava, Soubin proved his prowess as a film-maker and the movie gained widespread acclaim. More importantly, he just left everyone awestruck with the portrayal of the main negative role in the movie. Truly, the role was yet another feather in the cap of Soubin's acting career.