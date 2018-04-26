 »   »   » Before Uncle: A Journey Through The Mammootty Characters With Shades Of Grey!

Related Articles
Mammootty starrer Uncle is on its way to grace the big screens and the movie will be out in the theatres tomorrow (April 27, 2018). Mammootty will be seen essaying a character named KK in the film and reports have been doing the rounds that the character will have some shades of grey.
In fact, Mammootty is one such actor who has dared to experiment with roles. Even in the past, he has done characters with shades of grey. Needless to say, he has come up with performances, which were par excellence in most of the occasions. Before the big arrival of Uncle, here we take you through some of the characters played by Mammootty, which have had shades of grey.
Bhaskara Patelar In Vidheyan
Nothing much has to be said about this character, film and Mammootty's performance in the movie. Mammootty's performance as Bhaskara Patelar would rank among the best ever performances even in the history of Indian cinema. The character was filled with extreme grey shades. Mammootty went on to win the National Award for the Best Actor for his scintillating performance in the film.
Ahmed Haji In Paleri Manikyam
In Paleri Manikyan Oru Pathira Kolapathakathinte Katha, he played triple roles and he did each one of them with perfection. However, the most fascinating one among them has to be the role of Ahmed Haji, a character with villainism spread throughout. The actor dared to take up such a role and came up with an unmatchable performance as a shrewd and cunning character. Rightly, Mammootty won a lot of laurels for the portrayal of this character.
CK Raghavan In Munnariyippu
CK Raghavan in Munnariyippu should be considered as one of the most mysterious character ever to have appeared on screen. That mystery element lingers throughout the film and even after the completion of the story. Mammootty's subtle yet power-packed performance takes the character to the required elevation and the way he carried the mystery element hiding the negative shades prove why he is among the best.
Karikkamuri Shanmughan In Black
Black was indeed a path-breaking movie of those times. The film that traversed the life of a person named Karikkamuri Shanmughan, who is a police officer and a goon at the same time, had a scintillating performance from the Megastar of Mollywood. Karikkamuri Shanmughan has elements of grey in the character, especially in the first half of the movie and Mammootty came up with a riveting performance in the entire film.
Anantha Padmanabhan In Adharvam
Adharvam, directed by Dennis Joseph was indeed a trendsetter of those days for its daring attempt. The film, which is a pure work of fiction featured Mammootty in the role of a ‘tantric' named Anantha Padmanabhan. The character develops the shades of grey as he seeks revengefrom the entire society.
