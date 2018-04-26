 »   »   » Before Uncle: A Journey Through The Mammootty Characters With Shades Of Grey!

Bhaskara Patelar In Vidheyan

Nothing much has to be said about this character, film and Mammootty's performance in the movie. Mammootty's performance as Bhaskara Patelar would rank among the best ever performances even in the history of Indian cinema. The character was filled with extreme grey shades. Mammootty went on to win the National Award for the Best Actor for his scintillating performance in the film.



Ahmed Haji In Paleri Manikyam

In Paleri Manikyan Oru Pathira Kolapathakathinte Katha, he played triple roles and he did each one of them with perfection. However, the most fascinating one among them has to be the role of Ahmed Haji, a character with villainism spread throughout. The actor dared to take up such a role and came up with an unmatchable performance as a shrewd and cunning character. Rightly, Mammootty won a lot of laurels for the portrayal of this character.



CK Raghavan In Munnariyippu

CK Raghavan in Munnariyippu should be considered as one of the most mysterious character ever to have appeared on screen. That mystery element lingers throughout the film and even after the completion of the story. Mammootty's subtle yet power-packed performance takes the character to the required elevation and the way he carried the mystery element hiding the negative shades prove why he is among the best.



Karikkamuri Shanmughan In Black

Black was indeed a path-breaking movie of those times. The film that traversed the life of a person named Karikkamuri Shanmughan, who is a police officer and a goon at the same time, had a scintillating performance from the Megastar of Mollywood. Karikkamuri Shanmughan has elements of grey in the character, especially in the first half of the movie and Mammootty came up with a riveting performance in the entire film.



Anantha Padmanabhan In Adharvam

Adharvam, directed by Dennis Joseph was indeed a trendsetter of those days for its daring attempt. The film, which is a pure work of fiction featured Mammootty in the role of a ‘tantric' named Anantha Padmanabhan. The character develops the shades of grey as he seeks revengefrom the entire society.

